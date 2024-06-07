Penny Mordaunt looks set to be one of a number of high-profile Tory casualties at the next General Election, with bookies making her odds-on to lose her Portsmouth North seat.

The commons leader will represent the Conservative Party in Friday night’s seven-way election debate on the BBC, facing off against deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and others.

But she could have a tough job on her hands defending her party’s record after prime minister Rishi Sunak travelled back early from D-Day events in France to take part in a face-saving interview with ITV.

Tory sources initially played down the diplomatic impact of Mr Sunak’s absence, pointing out he will be meeting other G7 leaders next week at a summit in Italy.

But news that the Prime Minister had returned early for a TV interview to try to boost his flagging electoral prospects triggered another wave of anger, with Tory MPs venting their frustration in newspapers and the row making the front page of The Mirror on Friday.

Labour accused the Prime Minister of a “dereliction of duty”, while ConservativeHome founder Tim Montgomerie called it “political malpractice of the highest order”.

Mordaunt could have a job on her hands reviving the party’s fortunes in tonight’s debate, with her own seat on the line heading into the General Election.

Sam Rosbottom, Betfair spokesperson, said: “On the Betfair Exchange, Mordaunt is fighting for her political career, as punters are backing her to lose her seat in the coming election. Yet she is still a contender to become next Conservative leader.

“She is the only Parliamentary candidate in tonight’s debate who is tipped to lose her seat, with the Labour party at 4/6 (60 per cent chance) of winning in Portsmouth North. Mordaunt’s odds are 11/10 (48 per cent chance) to win.

“Stephen Flynn, Daisy Cooper, Nigel Farage, and Angela Rayner are all expected to win their seats in the general election, according to Betfair Exchange punters.

“Yet Mordaunt is still one of those at the top end of the market to succeed Rishi Sunak as the next Conservative Leader, at odds of 10/1 (9% chance) and ahead of tonight’s debate many people are asking will she come out with a full-throated defence of the Prime Minister tonight, or choose to protect her own future?”

