Laura Kuenssberg is certainly a broadcaster who divides opinion. The BBC’s senior political figure has had her fair share of controversies over the years – but it appears that Keir Starmer simply won’t be putting up with any speculative lines of questioning.

Labour withdraw certain arms sales to Israel

The Prime Minister sat down with the presenter for an interview shown on Sunday morning. He was challenged on the government’s decision to cut winter fuel allowances for pensioners, which Sir Keir branded as ‘an unpopular but necessary decision’.

Among other topics, Starmer was also quizzed on Labour’s recent announcement that they would be withdrawing some arms sales to Israel. The nation is almost one year deep into its military offensive against Palestine, following Hamas’ attacks on 7 October 2023.

Since then, destruction has been wreaked by Israeli forces entering and moving through Gaza. Calls for a ceasefire have, so far, fallen on deaf ears. International courts have also raised their concerns about Israel’s operations, but the conflict remains ongoing.

The UK’s decision to suspend their arms sales has, inevitably, upset pro-Israeli figures. Laura Kuenssberg put this to Keir Starmer, suggesting that officials in the White House are ‘unhappy’ with his government, and that the decision has made him ‘unpopular’ stateside.

Laura Kuenssberg clashes with Keir Starmer in BBC interview

That, according to the PM, is a load of hogwash. He instantly rejected Kuenssberg’s claims that he would visit President Biden this week to explain his decision. Instead, he corrected the host, and revealed that the meeting concerns wider strategic matters.

His answer, for a brief moment, silenced the BBC stalwart – and has drawn praise online.

“You are wrong about that. We talked to the US before and after our decision, and they understand we have a very different legal system. The reason I’m visiting the US is nothing to do with the arms sales. It’s because Ukraine and the Middle East is becoming more pressing.”

“I have had discussions with President Biden, France, Germany, and other NATO allies about our tactical decisions we have to make. We have coordinated our messaging and our action, and I want a more strategic discussion about the months ahead.” | Keir Starmer

