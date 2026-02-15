Kaja Kallas, that is a third-degree burn you’ve just administered there. The former Estonian Prime Minister has torched the US Delegation who attended the Munich Security Conference this week, after Secretary of State Marco Rubio levelled criticisms towards the EU.

Though not quite hitting the JD Vance levels of contempt, Rubio urged Europeans to align with the US, and accused them of overseeing a period of decline due to mass immigration. His remarks divided audiences, but ultimately, it has been welcomed as ‘less unhinged’ than his colleagues.

Suppose that’s where the bar is now. But even so, Kaja Kallas herself said Rubio’s address was ‘good’. But just as it seemed that relations may be thawing, the current Vice President of the European Commission landed an ice-cold dig.

Speaking at a discussion forum over the weekend, Kallas – who also holds the title of ‘High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – took exception to US claims that Europe is in the midst of a free speech crisis, and instead, brought up something of a sore point.

US press freedom ranking becomes the punchline

She pointed to the latest Press Freedom Index rankings, which have seen the US drop to 57th on the list this year. Restrictions on journalists and media outlets have been imposed by the Trump Administration and their acolytes – and America behind the likes of Armenia, Sierra Leone, and Gabon.

“It’s very hard to believe these accusations. I come from a country [Estonia] that is number two in the Press Freedom Index – so hearing criticism regarding press freedom from a country like the United States, which is 57th on this list, is interesting.” | Kaja Kallas

Who will join the EU next? Canada, allegedly, is waiting in the wings

Kallas further defended the EU in another speech, and even floated the idea of allowing Canada to join the EU sooner rather than later. She poked fun at those who have called the trading bloc woke, stating that there is ‘high demand’ for others to join. She’s good at this…

“Contrary to what some may say, woke, decadent Europe is not facing civilisational erasure. People still want to join our club. Not just Europeans, either. I was in Canada last year, where 40% of citizens want to join the EU. I hope those waiting to join don’t have to wait much longer!” | Kaja Kallas