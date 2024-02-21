Stephen Flynn launched an extraordinary broadside at speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle as the House of Commons descended into chaos over an opposition day vote.

SNP MPs and some Conservatives walked out of the chamber in an apparent protest at the state of affairs as the debate on a Gaza ceasefire reached its conclusion.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt claimed Sir Lindsay had “hijacked” the debate and “undermined the confidence” of the House in its longstanding rules by selecting Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and Israel.

It had been expected that Sir Lindsay would select just the Government’s amendment seeking an “immediate humanitarian pause” to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which could pave the way for a more permanent stop in fighting.

But instead, he decided that the Commons would first vote on Labour’s calls for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” before moving on to further votes on the SNP’s original motion, and then the Government’s proposals if either of the first two were to fail to garner enough support.

In the end, only Labour’s amendment was voted on.

Speaking in the Commons, the SNP’s Westminster Leader demanded Hoyle return to the Commons to explain his decisions ahead of a walkout by SNP and Tory MPs.

He asked on three occasions where Sir Lindsay Hoyle was, at one point saying: “I am afraid that I am going to have to try for a third time. Can you please advise me where the Speaker of the House of Commons is?

“What mechanisms are available to bring him to the House? And as we wait for a deliberation to be made in that regard, I move that this House… that you use the powers that I trust you have to suspend this House.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Never seen Stephen Flynn speak like this.



He is justifiably furious. What a mess Lindsay Hoyle has made, all for the sake of Keir Starmer avoiding a rebellion and two words: Collective punishment. Shameful. https://t.co/k40diEiWcy — Laura Webster (@LauraEWebsterr) February 21, 2024

