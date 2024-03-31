It just gets worse and worse for the Conservative Party. The blue rosettes will be few and far between after the next General Election, if this latest set of polling data holds true – with the Tories now facing an ‘extinction-level event’.

General Election presents existential threat to the Tories

Featuring more than 15,000 responses, Survation’s new poll can be considered comprehensive. It has churned out all sorts of nightmare scenarios for the governing party – which is now on course to lose ALL elected representatives outside of England.

The electoral wipeout could leave them with FEWER than 100 seats in Parliament, with 250 of their MPs nationwide forecast to lose. What’s more, senior members of the Conservative Cabinet could be turfed out of their constituencies too…

“Our forecast shows that, if the election were held tomorrow, the Tories would lose 250 MPs across the country and the Labour Party would win with 468 seats. This would be the worst ever result for the Conservatives at a General Election.”

“This would leave the Tories with just 98 seats. A significant number of the cabinet are also on track to lose their seats including Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt; Home Secretary, James Cleverly; and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.” | Best For Britain

Rishi Sunak could also lose his seat in ‘electoral wipe-out’

In Rishi Sunak’s constituency, just 2.4% separates the Prime Minister with his Labour opposition. The same is true in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s new seat of Godalming and Ash, in which the Liberal Democrats trail by just 1%.

Along with Sunak, there are very few Cabinet members who are likely to avoid being dragged in to a dogfight to keep their seats. Kemi Badenoch and Steve Barclay enjoy clear leads, but they are very much in the minority.

Michael Gove and Oliver Dowden are also facing a battle to retain their status as MPs, with both prominent politicians projected to take a lead of under 3.5%. When election night does come round, we could be spoilt in our choice for ‘Portillo Moments’.