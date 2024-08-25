Despite sweeping to power almost two months ago, the job of being Prime Minister looks like an unenviable one for Keir Starmer. The Labour leader has had his back to the wall from day one – and he is likely to warn this week that things ‘will get worse’ before they improve.

What will Keir Starmer say in his speech?

Within the first few days of assuming office, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that £22 billion was missing from public finances. Though the Tories deny these claims, the devastating impact of their 14-year reign is much harder to spin.

Public services, financial infrastructure, and support structures for the vulnerable has all been decimated within the last decade, leaving the Labour government with a mountain to climb. Following the recent race riots, support for the governing party has wobbled.

Is blaming the Tories fair game? Sir Keir says yes…

Which is why Sir Keir’s upcoming speech on Tuesday – the biggest one of his premiership so far – will be the furthest thing from rosy. Among other things, he is anticipated to warn that the situation is government is ‘worse than anyone could have imagined’.

Starmer is already drawing criticism for holding the Conservative administration accountable for the state of the nation. But he will remain steadfast in his messaging, blaming the Tories for ‘costing the public dearly’ and for ‘failing to apologise to us all’.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Clarkson bars Keir Starmer from his new pub

Starmer refusing to sugarcoat state of the UK

It’s understood that the speech will lay the ground for Labour’s budget in October – their first since returning to power. Those hoping for a swift solution to the problems facing the UK will be left disappointed however, with Starmer and Reeves promising ‘pragmatism over populism’.

The message coming Keir’s speech, therefore, is that we are all going to be in this for the long haul…

“We have taken on a societal black hole. This why we have to take action and do things differently. Part of that is being honest with people – about the choices we face. And how tough this will be. Frankly – things will get worse before we get better.”

“I’ll make unpopular decisions now if it’s the right thing for the country. We need to fix the foundations of this country, but that will not happen overnight. When there is rot deep in the heart of a structure, you can’t just cover it up. You can’t tinker with it or rely on quick fixes.”

“You have to overhaul the entire thing. Because otherwise what happens? The rot returns. In all the same places. And it spreads. Worse than before. You know that – and I know that. That’s why this project has always been about fixing the foundations of this country.” | Keir Starmer