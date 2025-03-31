Labour has launched a new campaign in a bid to “obliterate” Reform UK’s local election chances and win the upcoming Runcorn by-election.

Wes Streeting is fronting a new campaign to confront Nigel Farage’s controversial comments about replacing the NHS with an “insurance-based” scheme.

The London Economic understands Labour HQ is urging party members to “show Nigel Farage’s party what Labour’s campaign machine can do” as they both sit at around 25 percent in opinion polls despite elections being just weeks away.

In January, Farage told LBC he is “open to anything” when it comes to replacing the NHS with an insurance scheme and suggested Britain could look at the French model “where you pay in to effectively an insurance scheme.”

“I think we’re going to have to think about health care very, very differently,” he said in 2012. “And I think we are going to have to move to an insurance-based system of health care.”

Labour is now claiming that under a Reform government, Brits will be forced to pay £120 for a GP appointment – with an A&E visit potentially setting people back up to £1,300. One of the party’s new adverts also states a hip replacement would cost £23,000.

Attacks were ramped up over the weekend after health secretary Wes Streeting paraded a billboard around Runcorn and Helsby, where his party is facing Reform in a by-election, referencing Farage’s views on the NHS.

Labour has taken the van for another spin around Runcorn ahead of the by-election on May 1, this time highlighting Nigel Farage's past comments about an 'insurance-based' health system https://t.co/sYZgBRJeEb pic.twitter.com/yKBbhz0idX — Bill Curtis (@billcurtis0) March 29, 2025

Streeting said: “Nigel Farage’s plan to make hard-working families pay eye-watering sums to get treatment when they’re sick is enough to send a shiver down the spine of the nation. Everyone deserves a world-class health service, not just the wealthy.

“Labour is investing in the NHS, Farage would cut it and give the money to the wealthiest. Labour is bringing waiting lists down, Farage would send them soaring. Labour is giving people their NHS back, Farage would give them a bill.”

Now, Labour HQ has sent a letter to all Labour Party members urging them to take action so the Reform leader has “nothing to smile about” on May 1. It reads: “The local elections are almost here and we’re fighting a by-election in Runcorn and Helsby on top of that. It’s time for us to show Nigel Farage’s party what Labour’s campaign machine can do.

“Every voter with local elections this May and every voter in Runcorn and Helsby needs to know about his plans to dismantle our NHS. Farage thinks he’s on a roll, but if we move quickly, he’ll have nothing to smile about on polling day.”

A Reform UK spokesman said: “We stand ready to contest this by-election, it’s one of Labour’s safest seats but we will give it our all.”

It comes as Sir Keir has been urged to do more to address the rise of Reform UK.

Labour and Reform UK are tied in the polls at 24 per cent, while the Conservatives trail in third place with 22 per cent.

Related: Labour reportedly eyeing Idris Elba as next London Mayor