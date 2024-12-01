There really is no clip of Sean Lock we will voluntarily scroll past. The comedic talent, who passed away in 2021, is responsible for some of the greatest moments in modern British TV history. And, wouldn’t you just know it, he had Gregg Wallace pegged a while ago.

Gregg Wallace under-fire

Wallace has been forced to leave his Masterchef presenting duties this week, after allegations against his conduct were made public. Several high-profile figures, including ex-Newsnight host Kirsty Wark, have raised issues with his ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Among other things, the TV personality has been accused of making ‘overly-sexualised remarks’ while filming his shows. Meanwhile, Mr. Wallace has come out fighting, suggesting that the only complaints made against him were from ‘middle-class women of a certain age’.

Masterchef host ‘on way to becoming national treasure’, Tory peer claims

The debate has raged through to the weekend, while an investigation in Gregg Wallace gets underway. Tory peer Craig Mackinley has said it would be best to wait for this process to conclude before making judgment – suggesting Wallace was a potential ‘National Treasure’.

“If there are whistleblowers out there who aren’t being listened to by the BBC, I hope it’s not another of these stories that should have been looked at earlier. However, I won’t reserve judgement on Gregg. But he was on his way to becoming a national treasure.”

“Is he bawdy? Is he a bit laddish? Look, the barrier has moved over the years, and perhaps he has overstretched into lewd or sexual behaviour – but that is for the investigation to look into, so it’s probably best to shut up and see where it goes” | Craig Mackinley

Sean Lock eviscerates Gregg Wallace in resurfaced clip

National Treasure? Well, not according to Sean Lock. While appearing as team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, the jokester went on a rant about so-called national treasures – denying people such as Ed Sheeran and Queen Elizabeth II such status.

Gregg Wallace also found himself in the ‘no’ pile, and got absolutely obliterated by Lock in the process. He ribbed the under-fire star ‘for having no sense of irony or humour’, and delivered a blunt assessment of how he felt about meeting him:

“Gregg actually came close to being classed as a national treasure. And I actually like him, because he’s got no sense of irony… or humour. So he was very close to getting through, but unfortunately… I’ve met him. He even tried to put his spoon in my pudding!” | Sean Lock