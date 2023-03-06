Lee Anderson has accused Labour of casting a “dark stain on democracy” following the Sue Gray appointment.
The Tory MP, who recently claimed he had seen food bank users eat at McDonald’s on two or three occasions in one week, joined an increasing number of MPs on the Tory right in suggesting the appointment could have interfered with the civil servant’s inquiry into partygate.
Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Gray was being offered a “plum job” for “effectively destroying a prime minister and creating a coup”.
While Alexander Stafford, a former parliamentary aide to Boris Johnson, described it as “dodgy”.
Watch Anderson’s irony-free comments below:
