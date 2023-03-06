Irony is dead. Lee Anderson says Labour has “cast a dark stain on democracy” 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2WEZMMjo2R

While Alexander Stafford, a former parliamentary aide to Boris Johnson, described it as “dodgy”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Gray was being offered a “plum job” for “effectively destroying a prime minister and creating a coup”.

The Tory MP, who recently claimed he had seen food bank users eat at McDonald’s on two or three occasions in one week, joined an increasing number of MPs on the Tory right in suggesting the appointment could have interfered with the civil servant’s inquiry into partygate.

Lee Anderson has accused Labour of casting a “dark stain on democracy” following the Sue Gray appointment.

