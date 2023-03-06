Angela Rayner stylishly ripped into the Conservative Party over conspiracy theories pertaining to Sue Gray’s appointment as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

Gray, who conducted the inquiry into the partygate scandal which contributed to Boris Johnson’s downfall, joined the Labour ranks last week after being the second permanent secretary to Cabinet Office.

Gray took on the civil service investigation into allegations of coronavirus rule-breaking at No 10 in December 2021, going from an influential but little-known arbiter of conduct in Government to a household name seen as holding Johnson’s fate in her hands.

The move will be scrutinised by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), before formal confirmation.

Tackling concerns over impartiality head-on in parliament, deputy Labour leader ripped into the Tories for spreading conspiracy theories over her appointment.

“I’d like to thank members opposite for asking why a senior civil servant famed for her integrity decided to join the party with a real plan for Britain”, she said.

Watch the clip in full below:

Angela Rayner rips into the Tories over their delusional conspiracy theories about Sue Gray. pic.twitter.com/3UNjEpMA71 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 6, 2023

