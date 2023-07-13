Jeremy Hunt appeared to stand behind Lee Anderson after the Conservative deputy chairman described the BBC as a “safe haven for perverts”.

Huw Edwards has been named as the BBC presenter at the centre of a recent scandal after days of conjecture.

A statement from Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, said he is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is receiving “in-patient hospital care” as he faces allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.

Anderson used the case to hit out at the BBC, describing it as a “safe haven for perverts”.

No longer bound by BBC rules on impartiality, let me just say what a moronic and offensive comment.

If I’m not mistaken didn’t you have a deputy chief whip appointed even tho his past form as a sex pest was well known and documented?

https://t.co/F1BErRHmaH — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) July 10, 2023

And speaking to Robert Peston, chancellor Jeremy Hunt appeared to defend the comments, much to the bewilderment of the ex-BBC man.

Watch the clip in full below:

Incredible. The Chancellor on #Peston still defending both The Sun for publishing the story and Lee Anderson for calling the BBC "a safe haven for perverts". ~AA pic.twitter.com/ZQzZvrK3SG — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 12, 2023

