Jeremy Hunt appeared to stand behind Lee Anderson after the Conservative deputy chairman described the BBC as a “safe haven for perverts”.
Huw Edwards has been named as the BBC presenter at the centre of a recent scandal after days of conjecture.
A statement from Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, said he is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is receiving “in-patient hospital care” as he faces allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.
Anderson used the case to hit out at the BBC, describing it as a “safe haven for perverts”.
And speaking to Robert Peston, chancellor Jeremy Hunt appeared to defend the comments, much to the bewilderment of the ex-BBC man.
Watch the clip in full below:
