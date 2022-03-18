Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson, calling for him to step down “the second after” the war in Ukraine is over.

The former footballer spoke to Beth Rigby on Sky, saying the prime minister has become a “danger to our country”.

“We have got zero credibility in Europe and around the world. We need a government that can rebuild our relationships and our standards.”

"He needs to leave because he is a danger to our country."



‘Not being strong enough’

Earlier this year Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer revealed he was tackled by Neville for not being strong enough in standing up to the Government over coronavirus rules.

Former England international Neville, 46, has joined Labour but Sir Keir acknowledged they had disagreed in the past about measures to tackle Covid-19.

He said Neville should now go “as far as he wants” in politics.

‘He needs to take the gloves off’

Ex-Manchester United defender Neville told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast: “I think… probably (at the) end of 2020 I thought Labour should have been a lot stronger. I think Labour had them at that point.

“I would be open with Keir about this, I don’t think that he was strong enough at that point. Now I think he realises he needs to take the gloves off.”

Sir Keir told LBC Radio the pair had an “exchange” about the situation.

“When he says there, ‘I’ve been open with him about this’, I can tell you that he was,” Sir Keir said.

