Boris Johnson was seen chuckling and pulling faces as Rishi Sunak talked about people huddling in basements in Ukraine in the House of Commons yesterday.

The clip, which was tweeted by Adam Bienkov, the political Editor and Correspondent at Byline Times, shows Johnson smirking and making a face at one of the MPs across from him inside the house.

While he was smiling before the comments were made and almost certainly joking about something else, the Mirror’s Kevin Maguire said it was still a “bad look for Johnson” who was “clearly not listening to the chancellor”.

Bad look for Johnson to be seen laughing as Sunak opened by mentioning Ukrainians sheltering in basements, the PM clearly not listening to the Chancellor. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 23, 2022

“Mr Speaker, as I stand here, men, women and children are huddled in basements across Ukraine seeking protection,” Sunak can be heard saying.

“Soldiers and citizens alike have taken up arms to defend their land.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Boris Johnson chuckles and pulls faces as Rishi Sunak talks about people huddling in basements in Ukraine. #springstatement pic.twitter.com/UEACgsxwez — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 23, 2022

