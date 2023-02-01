Voters concerned about the effects of Brexit have been urged to turn to The European Movement to push for a closer relationship with the EU.

A new megapoll has revealed that Bregret has now swept across most of the country three years after Britain split with the bloc.

UnHerd and Focaldata revealed that a once-divided nation appears to be growing increasingly united in the belief that it was the wrong decision to leave the bloc.

Only one constituency out of 632 net disagreed with the statement: “Britain was wrong to leave the EU”, and that was Boston and Skegness in Lincolnshire.

Nearby South Holland and The Deepings and Louth and Horncastle were also among the least Bregretful, with Penrith and The Border and Clacton also on the list.

Elsewhere, pollsters YouGov has also noted sweeping changes in opinion since the referendum in 2016.

In August 2016, when asked whether it was the right or wrong decision to leave the EU, 46 per cent of those surveyed thought it was the right decision, 42 per cent thought it was the wrong one; 12 per cent did not know.

By 19 January 2023, this had shifted to 34 per cent Right, 54 per cent Wrong (and again 12 per cent Don’t Knows).

Commenting on the current state of play, Mike Galsworthy told The London Economic: “We’ve just hit three years since Brexit has taken place and the damage to our economy, businesses and citizens are on full display.

“A majority of the public would now vote to rejoin the EU, but to whom do they turn?

“Outside of Scotland, the main political parties are stuck far behind the surging public sentiment on this.

“The European Movement is THE organisation that can lead us back to our rightful place in Europe, but not enough people are aware of what the European Movement is.”

Galsworthy, who announced his candidacy for the European Movement UK Chair this week, said he will work tirelessly to fix this.

He said: “I will bring the level of energy and engagement that Europen Movement needs, across strategy, media, membership and local pro-European groups everywhere, to get the European Movement into that leadership position and be the pro-European force that the majority of this country can turn to for representation.”

Find out more about the movement and how you can join here.

