A new megapoll has revealed that Bregret has now swept across most of the country three years after Britain left the EU.

UnHerd and Focaldata revealed that a once-divided nation appears to be growing increasingly united in the belief that it was the wrong decision to leave the bloc.

Only one constituency out of 632 net disagreed with the statement: “Britain was wrong to leave the EU”, and that was Boston and Skegness in Lincolnshire.

Nearby South Holland and The Deepings and Louth and Horncastle were also among the least Bregretful, with Penrith and The Border and Clacton also on the list.

Interestingly, support for Brexit has collapsed most in Labour-leave areas, Freddie Sayers points out.

The constituencies that have lost the most support for Brexit since 2016 is a striking list of poorer, diverse, Labour-voting, metropolitan areas.

Among them are a host of London constituencies such as Barking and West Ham in the East End.

Dagenham and Rainham and East Ham are also on there, as is Jess Phillips’ constituency of Birmingham Yardley.

