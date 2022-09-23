Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abolished the top rate of income tax for the highest earners as he spent tens of billions of pounds in a “gamble” to drive up growth during a cost-of-living crisis.

In a so-called mini-budget axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses and adding restrictions to the welfare system, he argued that tax cuts are “central to solving the riddle of growth”.

Treasury estimates put the raft of cuts, including Liz Truss’s promises to reverse the national insurance rise and axe the hike to corporation tax, as costing nearly £45 billion a year in 2026.

From April, the 629,000 earners getting more than £150,000 a year will no longer pay the top income tax rate of 45% and will instead pay the 40% applicable to those on over £50,271.

And he brought forward the planned cut to the basic rate of income tax to 19p in the pound a year early to April.

Mr Kwarteng also revealed his estimate that the two-year energy bills bailout will cost around £60 billion over the first six months from October.

The major spending package also included:

– A cut to stamp duty, meaning 200,000 less people will pay the tax on house purchases.

– The introduce of VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors.

– Legislation to force trade unions to put pay offers to a member vote so strikes can only be called once negotiations have fully broken down.

– Confirmation of plans to make around 120,000 more people on Universal Credit take active steps to seek more and better paid work, or face having their benefits reduced.

Reaction to the budget was quick to pour in.

We’ve rounded up the best of it below:

🚨Kwasi Kwarteng announces govt is scrapping 45p additional rate of income tax – paid by richest 629,000 who earn more than £150,000. An unashamed budget for the rich. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 23, 2022

Liz Truss' budget means that those earning a million a year will have £54,400 extra in their pockets after tax and NICs. For those earning £25,000, the equivalent figure is about £280.



Hard to imagine a worse response to a cost of living crisis. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 23, 2022

£45 billion of tax cuts. This is biggest tax cutting event since 1972. Barber's "dash for growth" then ended in disaster. That Budget is now known as the worst of modern times. Genuinely, I hope this one works very much better. — Paul Johnson (@PJTheEconomist) September 23, 2022

when money was free and interest rates were basically zero, the UK destroyed its public services in the pursuit of balanced budgets. Now money is expensive the UK going to borrow lots of it to spend on cutting taxes for rich people 😸 — Jon Stone (@joncstone) September 23, 2022

A budget truly for the 1%. Abolishing the 45p rate of tax benefits the richest 1% in our society. Combined with lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses and threatening to cut the benefits of the unemployed this forms the most socially divisive budget in a generation. — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) September 23, 2022

This government is one giant ponzi scheme and has been for 12 years.They will never give you a return on their promises, they will never improve your lives, they will never make you richer or happier and if you're still believing it you're either very, very stupid or rich #budget — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 23, 2022

This government's bankers' budget is a gift for the few and a slap in the face for the many.



Truss, Kwarteng & Co. are doubling down on tax cuts for the rich, handouts for bankers, dirty fossil fuels and attacks on workers.



We need a massive change, not more of the same. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 23, 2022

