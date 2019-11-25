Concerns over Jeremy Corbyn’s plans to nationalise key sectors of the British economy were aired this week after the Labour leader unveiled ‘ambitious’ proposals to bring broadband, utilities, mail and PFI under government control.

Corbyn has also set his sights on the railways after fares were hiked once again next year by as much as 2.8 per cent.

The Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady pointed out that “we’re already paying the highest ticket prices in Europe to travel on overcrowded and understaffed trains,” adding that passengers shouldn’t be “subsidising private train companies”.

Already nationalised

But as The Independent pointed out, thanks to Britain’s rail network being at the whim of the free market almost all train operators are (at least partly) already state-owned – just not by the British state.

After the Virgin Trains franchise fell into the hands of First Trenitalia, which is part owned by the Italian Government, there are now few purely private operators left on UK railways.

Govia runs Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express as a joint venture between Go-Ahead group and French company Keolis, which itself is 70 per cent owned by the French National Railways Corporation.

Meanwhile Arriva UK Trains is behind the operators, Chiltern, CrossCountry, London Overground, Grand Central, and Northern.

In total it runs around a quarter of all British train operating companies, and is part of German firm Deutsche Bahn, in which the German state is the biggest shareholder.

Full list of state-owned British rail operators

The full list can be found below:

c2c: Italian state

Chiltern: German state

Caledonian sleeper: PRIVATE

CrossCountry: German state

East Midlands: Dutch state

Eurostar: French state

Gatwick Express: French state

Grand Central: German state

Great Northern: French state

GWR: PRIVATE

Greater Anglia: Dutch state

Heathrow Express: PRIVATE

Hull Trains: PRIVATE

LNER: British state

London Northwestern Railway: Dutch state

London Overground: German state

London Underground: British state

Merseyrail: Dutch state

Northern: German state

Northern Ireland Railways: British state

Scotrail: Dutch state

South Western Railway: Hong Kong state

Southeastern: French state

Southern: French state

Stansted Express: Dutch state

TfL rail: Hong Kong state

Thameslink: French state

TransPennine Express: PRIVATE

Transport for Wales: French state

West Coast: Italian state

West Midlands Railway: Dutch state

