Britain is looking to hire an EU negotiator in order to “reset” the currently broken relationship between Britain and the European Union.

The job listing says the role will lead the government’s relationship with the EU as well as conduct negotiations with the body, concerning trade, security and border policy.

Since Keir Starmer and his Labour party took control after winning the general election, his government has been keen on a “reset” in relations between the UK and the EU.

Starmer has previously said that he is also seeking a better deal on trade than the one concluded by Boris Johnson back in late 2020, however, was clear that this does not mean reversing Brexit.

The job of negotiator to the EU is being advertised as “a high-profile senior position that will receive significant public scrutiny and political attention” in the job posting published online by the Cabinet Office.

The job even comes with a fancy title, “The Second Permanent Secretary for European Union and International Economic Affairs” – get that on LinkedIn!

The job description says this person would act as a “sherpa” and “a senior and personal representative of the prime minister at international summits and engagements”.

The lucky person to land this job will be responsible for overseeing and leading policy on developments on trade, border matters and a whole range of other EU related issues.

The salary range is £153,000 to £200,000.

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office said: “As we reset our relationship with the EU, building closer trade and security links and encouraging more investment from around the world, this new role will oversee that work.”

“Reporting to the minister for European Union relations, they will lead official-level discussions with the EU as we drive economic growth.”

Meanwhile, senior economic advisor to incoming US President Donald Trump, Stephen Moore, has claimed that UK must choose between “the European economic model of more socialism and the US model which is more based on a free enterprise system.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, he said: “Britain would be better off moving towards more of the American model of economic freedom and if that were the case, I think it would spur the Trump administration’s willingness to do the free trade agreement with the UK”.

