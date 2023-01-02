Former foreign secretary David Miliband has called for closer realignment with the European Union – two years since Britain left the single market.

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC he said the UK has to be honest about the fact that it “shredded its reputation with Brexit”.

The comments come as support for a referendum on rejoining the EU surges, with two-thirds of Brits now supporting it.

Chris Hopkins, from the polling company Savanta, said it could be that many overestimated the potential benefits of Brexit.

“It’s hard to imagine being in the EU would solve any of the country’s current economic issues,” he said, “but perceptions matter.”

Ex-Foreign Secretary David Miliband says Britain has to be honest about the fact that the UK 'shredded' its reputation with Brexit.#LBCBestof2022 @AndrewMarr9 pic.twitter.com/qSbiNWGq4X — LBC (@LBC) January 1, 2023

