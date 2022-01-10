Reaction to news that Labour could move to unseat Jeremy Corbyn in his seat of Islington North in the next General Election has been fierce on Twitter.

Yesterday the Mail on Sunday claimed that Sir Keir Starmer’s party is looking to select a candidate for the constituency, believed to be former Wakefield MP Mary Creagh.

Creagh was among those to angrily confront Mr Corbyn shortly after she lost her seat as part of the Tories’ conquest of Labour’s Red Wall.

She was filmed challenging the then leader in Portcullis House at Westminster after seeing him pose for photographers with young people as she was clearing out her office.

But news that Labour could run against Mr Corbyn in a seat that he has held since 1983 has provoked outrage on social media.

We’ve rounded up what people have had to say:

As has been pointed out several times an attempt by Labour to unseat Corbyn would see a huge drain on canvassers from around London as they ignored the party and got out the vote for JC. pic.twitter.com/udZ2PeUPZO — Matt Wain (@TheMattWain) January 9, 2022

If @jeremycorbyn starts a new party, I will throw myself behind it 100%!



If you would too, please RT. — Chelley Ryan (@chelleryn99) January 9, 2022

How the Labour right have treated Corbyn since his leadership has been unbelievable and unforgiveable.

Now they won't even let him stand as a Labour candidate in I.North for a party he has been a member of for over half a century and represented in parliament for over 30 years. — Cllr Kiran Khan (@kiran205) January 9, 2022

Labour members should be able to decide who their candidate is.



The idea of potentially parachuting somebody in such as Mary Creagh – MP for Wakefield from 2005-2019 – to ‘own’ Jeremy Corbyn is absurd.



Corbyn should be able to put his name forward and CLP members should decide. pic.twitter.com/YZ2PeEw7Un — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) January 9, 2022

the funny thing about this is that, from everything i've ever heard from people in his constituency, Corbyn's popularity stems to a great degree from him being someone who actually helps people with their problems. However, this may not factor in if you live in a mind palace pic.twitter.com/Wiu4rLryaQ — Nate (@inthesedeserts) January 10, 2022

If Jeremy Corbyn chose to form a new political party, or stand as an independent MP at the next election give this a retweet if you would support him. — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) January 9, 2022

