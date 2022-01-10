Reaction to news that Labour could move to unseat Jeremy Corbyn in his seat of Islington North in the next General Election has been fierce on Twitter.
Yesterday the Mail on Sunday claimed that Sir Keir Starmer’s party is looking to select a candidate for the constituency, believed to be former Wakefield MP Mary Creagh.
Creagh was among those to angrily confront Mr Corbyn shortly after she lost her seat as part of the Tories’ conquest of Labour’s Red Wall.
She was filmed challenging the then leader in Portcullis House at Westminster after seeing him pose for photographers with young people as she was clearing out her office.
But news that Labour could run against Mr Corbyn in a seat that he has held since 1983 has provoked outrage on social media.
We’ve rounded up what people have had to say:
