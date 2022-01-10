Piers Morgan began his new career as a Sun columnist this weekend with an article berating prime minister Boris Johnson.

The former TV presenter, who walked out of his Good Morning Britain show over comments made about Meghan Markle, joined News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show to rival GB News, it was announced last year.

The 56-year-old will also publish two weekly columns online for the New York Post and the Sun.

“Shambles”

His first piece went out yesterday and took aim at Boris Johnson.

He urged the PM to “stop being a shambles and fix things or admit being PM is too much for you and quit”.

The open letter went on to say Johnson has “destroyed” the public’s trust as well as recalling an interview from 2007 in which Morgan interviewed Johnson for GQ Magazine.

In it, Morgan said: “I don’t really buy into this buffoon thing. I think you play it all up to make money and charm the public, when underneath lurks a calculating, ambitious and very serious brain.”

Johnson replied: “That’s very kind of you, Piers,” you responded, “but you must consider the possibility that underneath it all there really may lurk a genuine buffoon, and that may be why I am finally prohibited from getting very much higher because it may be the psychological effort needed to haul myself into a more serious, gaffe-free zone proves too difficult.”

Brexit promise

Morgan admitted in the column that he voted Boris in 2019 because he promised to deliver on the 2016 Brexit referendum, but his trust has been “destroyed” in the last two “disastrous years”.

“Many of those people who broke the habit of a lifetime to vote Tory because they admired your “Let’s get Brexit done!” chutzpah are now so disillusioned, they’re telling pollsters they’ll never support you again,” he wrote.

“Your crashing personal popularity is cratering support for your party too.

“Conservatives are heading for meltdown in the May local elections, which will only fuel No 10 wagon-circling by ambitious Cabinet ministers like Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

“And sorry Boris, but you’ve only got yourself to blame. Trust in you has been burned, not earned.”

