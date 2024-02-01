Questions over whether Labour will commit to spending £28 billion a year on climate-friendly investment remain unanswered after the party indicated it could row back on the plans.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the economic picture is “very different” to when Labour set out its green investment plan as she refused to repeat her party’s ambitious spending commitment.

The senior Labour figure said her party’s so-called green prosperity plan was “so important” but it had to be approached in a “way where the numbers add up”.

Appearing on LBC, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has further muddied the waters by saying the plans are merely a “commitment”.

Pressed by host Nick Ferrari on what the difference is between a ‘commitment and an ambition’, Siddiq used a somewhat bizarre analogy – involving a person finding out that their partner had murdered a child.

Here’s what she said:

“Everything has to depend on external circumstances…it’s like saying to your partner ‘I will marry you’ but if I suddenly find out you murdered a two-year-old last year, you might not want to… I think that’s what we are saying. If there’s a global financial crisis we need to review our commitments that that time”

