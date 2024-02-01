Voters in Barking, East London, have expressed regret over their decision to back Leave, four years on from the UK’s departure from the bloc.

In a nationwide referendum in 2016, Barking and Dagenham was one of just five of London’s 32 boroughs to have voted to leave the European Union.

Significant demographical changes were believed to be behind the 62.8 per cent vote in favour of leave.

The 2011 census revealed that the white British population in Barking and Dagenham decreased from 80.86 per cent in 2001 to 49.46 per cent in 2011.

By contrast, there were substantial increases in the African and Bangladeshi populations, as well as a considerable number of Lithuanian immigrants.

But asked whether voting to leave is all it’s cracked up to be, few were convinced in this TImes Radio broadcast.

“I did vote Brexit, but with hindsight, if I could change my vote, I would change it now because I think I was mis-sold the information to begin with”, one lady said, while another person said it has, “quite frankly been a disaster”.

Watch the footage in full below:

“I’m depressed. I’m properly, really depressed. I can’t sleep.”



Four years since the UK left the EU, the leave-voting constituency Barking says they’ve seen no benefit from Brexit.@Jo_Crawford | #TimesRadio pic.twitter.com/O2VvfJZJZ9 — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) January 31, 2024

