Liz Truss’s environmental and economic policies could see the tide turn on Brexit, it has been claimed.

The new prime minister has been in the job for less than a month, but there are already concerns over how her spell in the top job might impact UK fortunes.

Her insistence on borrowing money to fund the energy crisis package has contrasted starkly with the approach of the EU, which has opted to impose a windfall tax on profits.

Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the proposal could raise 140 billion euros (£121 billion) to help people hit by spiralling energy prices.

That’s just shy of the £150 billion Liz Truss plans to borrow in order to fund her proposals, money taxpayers will be paying back for decades.

Commenting on the contrasting approaches on social media, Jim Grace said the moves could fast-forward the campaign to rejoin the EU.

He said: “The contrast between Truss and von der Leyen on windfall taxes, or bankers’ bonuses, or turd-strewn beaches and rivers, is just so stark. The UK-to-EU SME exporters, decimated 3 times over.

“I predicted that opinion on rejoining would move slowly and remorselessly, by demographic replacement rather than Brexiters seeing the light, but I can feel it happening much faster than that now.”

2 years ago I predicted Brexit would just slowly bleed the UK economy to death. The logical corollary: it would be years or decades until public opinion moved enough (eg 67:33) for rejoin to be possible. @chrisgreybrexit likens it to a slow puncture.



I may have been wrong.



1/ https://t.co/2JOxgHqqhd — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) September 17, 2022

I predicted that opinion on rejoining would move slowly and remorselessly, by demographic replacement rathrr than brexiters seeing tge light, but I can feel it happening much faster than that now.



Hey @Keir_Starmer , can you feel it too? You can go with it – or go under it.



3/3 — Jim Grace (@mac_puck) September 17, 2022

Related: International investors could desert UK – Government warned