Sections of the White House’s east wing began to be demolished on Monday as part of plans to construct a new golden ballroom.

A covered entryway and a number of windows were torn away by construction crews, despite an earlier statement from US President Donald Trump that the £186 million redevelopment would not change the existing structure of America’s most important residence.

Back in July, Trump said: “It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it – and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of.”

He added: “It’s my favourite. It’s my favourite place. I love it.”

The 79-year-old Republican leader took to social media this week to announce that construction on the luxurious ballroom has now begun – and pictures show it clearly does interfere with the existing building, which is being torn down.

He said: “For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc,” before making clear that “ground has now been broken” on the project.”

According to Trump, the project is being funded by “many generous Patriots,” none of whom have yet been named.

The new ballroom will be the first modification made to the East Wing of the White House since 1942.

But the decision to tear down part of perhaps the most iconic building in America has been slammed by many online.

Knocking down the White House and dumping shit on America, while wearing a crown.



It's almost as if Trump is trying to tell us something… pic.twitter.com/IxdmGlkDZR — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 20, 2025

This is a photo of the East Wing of the White House. Trump once said, “It won’t interfere with the current building. It’ll be near it but not touching it…" How dare that fucking piece of shit do this. Stop the project & make him pay to restore it. Then evict him. pic.twitter.com/cvTTl6eirf — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) October 20, 2025

So.



Trump posts AI video in which he shits on America



Now, Trump tears down part of the White House after promising not to, to make room for one of his tasteless, ugly, gaudy, badly-built white trash crapshacks pic.twitter.com/RNDniCZZth — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 20, 2025

JUST IN: The White House has begun DEMOLISHING portions of the East Wing of the White House to build Trump’s $250 million ballroom — despite earlier claiming it wouldn’t “interfere” with the existing White House structure. (Washington Post) pic.twitter.com/qVUzEajM8j — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 20, 2025

The symbolism of the White House being torn down under Trump’s presidency is almost a bit too on the nose…