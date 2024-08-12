Donald Trump doesn’t appear to be coping well with the sheer scale of the crowds at Democrat rallies as the campaign to become the next US president heats up.

Kamala Harris managed to pack out an airport hangar in Michigan last week as JD Vance, who is touring the country in her shadow, struggled to fill a meagre sidewalk.

Harris-Walz event in Michigan today vs. JD Vance event in Michigan today pic.twitter.com/xr1bSa6oT4 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 8, 2024

The former US president hasn’t responded to the developments in a positive way, and appears to have picked up on an internet theory which claims images of the event and also, somehow, video footage, faked the crowd using artificial intelligence.

“Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport?” Mr Trump asked on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, US time.

“There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘AI’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!

“She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane.

“She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake ‘crowds’ at her speeches.

“She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!”

“We caught her with a fake ‘crowd’. There was nobody there!” he said in a subsequent post, accompanied by an image that did appear to have been generated by AI.

Trump is not well. pic.twitter.com/8SJjmXr5oo — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 11, 2024

Reaction to the comments has been flooding in on social media, with some people questioning whether he is of sound mind.

Trump was quick to discredit the result of the US election in 2020 when he was booted out of office.

The intervention led to the US Capitol being stormed by protesters who were led to believe, incorrectly, that the election had been stolen from them.

