Kamala Harris addressed tens of thousands of people as she arrived in Michigan on the latest leg of her campaign tour on Wednesday (7/8).

The vice president and Democrat nominee for president appeared alongside Minnesota governor Tim Walz in the key swing state, with crowds packing an airport hangar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

On the same day, Vance, former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, also gave a speech in Michigan from the steps of the Shelby Township Police Department in Macomb County.

The sparsely attended event quickly caught the attention of people on social media who highlighted the size difference between the vice president’s and the senator’s crowds.

The post has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on X, formerly Twitter, and reshared 2,000 times.

Harris-Walz event in Michigan today vs. JD Vance event in Michigan today pic.twitter.com/xr1bSa6oT4 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 8, 2024

It comes as the odds on who will become the next US president shifted dramatically in favour of Harris.

Since Joe Biden’s exit from the race, Democrat Vice President Harris has received a surge of popularity and support which is reflected in her new odds of 10/11, with Trump priced at 21/20.

Despite the wealth of money laid on Republican candidate Trump since his defeat in the 2020 election, the GOP hope is now on the back foot ahead of November’s election and is odds against for the first time since early May.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “A fascinating few weeks in US politics has seen Vice President Kamala Harris surge into the lead in the presidential race.

“Donald Trump had been a heavy favourite to return to the White House in November, particularly when expected to run against incumbent Joe Biden, but since the President ruled himself out of contention, VP Harris has ridden the crest of a wave.

“Harris – who was as big as 9/2 last month – is now priced at 10/11 and it will be interesting to see whether Trump (21/20) can fight back as we head into the home straight.”

