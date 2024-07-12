Donald Trump’s lawyers are urging the judge in his New York hush money case to overturn his conviction and dismiss the case in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity.

The former president’s lawyers wrote in papers made public on Thursday that prosecutors rushed to try Trump in April and May while the high court was still considering his immunity claims.

“Rather than wait for the Supreme Court’s guidance, the prosecutors scoffed with hubris at president Trump’s immunity motions and insisted on rushing to trial,” Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote.

In a historic ruling, the justices said for the first time former presidents can be shielded from prosecution for at least some of what they do in the Oval Office (Jon Elswick/AP)

“Your Honour now has the authority to address these injustices, and the court is duty-bound to do so in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, but that is on hold until the trial judge, Juan M Merchan, rules on whether to set aside Trump’s felony conviction for falsifying records to cover up a potential sex scandal.

Justice Merchan has said he will rule on the defence’s request on September 6 and will sentence Trump on September 18, “if such is still necessary”.

Prosecutors have until July 24 to respond to the defence’s arguments.

