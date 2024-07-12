Sir Keir Starmer defended Joe Biden’s leadership of the Nato summit despite the US President confusing Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister, who earlier insisted Mr Biden was not senile and was on “good form”, faced questions about the president’s mental ability just moments after the US leader’s gaffe.

Mr Biden introduced Ukrainian president Mr Zelensky as “President Putin” at an event attended by Sir Keir at the Nato summit in Washington.

He immediately corrected himself, saying: “President Putin? He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky.

“I’m so focused on beating Putin, we’ve got to worry about it.”

At a press conference at the conclusion of the Nato summit, Sir Keir repeatedly dodged questions about Mr Biden’s blunder.

Responding to questions about Mr Biden’s mental capacity, the Prime Minister told journalists “I would urge everyone to look at the substance of what’s been achieved over these two days” over support for Ukraine.

He said: “When we think of the global threats, that is the best possible outcome we could have had today and so I think he deserves credit for that, as does the team that worked with him.

“We close this council with renewed confidence and resolve to meet the challenge of Russian aggression. That is the outcome we all hoped we would get to and President Biden led us through that.”

Sir Keir sidestepped a question about whether Mr Biden was capable of serving four more years in the White House, instead again focusing on the outcomes of the Nato summit.

Mr Biden’s leadership credentials amid questions about his cognitive health, which have intensified since criticism of his performance in a TV debate against Donald Trump.

The president, 81, is seeking re-election in November despite discontent within the Democrat ranks about his suitability.

