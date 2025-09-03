Donald Trump has claimed “everything in the world would die” without the United States in a nonsensical rant from the Oval Office.

On Tuesday, Trump made his first public address in a week and his first since rumours over his health had swirled online, with some even suggesting the president might have died.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump was surrounded by his cabinet as he dismissed reports about his health as “fake news” – although many still noticed one thing about appearance.

Considering some of his previous rants and ramblings, that have been a regular occurrence pretty much since his first became president in 2016, many have had questions about Trump’s cognitive ability.

And in his latest press briefing, he once again delivered 30 seconds of speech that made pretty much zero sense to.

Trump started with the outrageous claim that “without the United States, everything in the world would die.”

He continued: “It’s true, it’s so powerful, it’s so big, and I made it really big in the first four years.”

As Trump claimed the country started to “degenerate” under the Biden administration, the same could probably said for his train of thought.

“We built it up to a level that I never thought we could be at this quickly,” Trump said. “We’re the hottest, we’re the best, we’re the best financially, the money coming in is so big – because of tariffs, and other things, but because of tariffs.

And he finished by saying: “Tariff gets us even those other things plus it gets us great negotiate – I settled seven wars! And numerous of those wars were because of trade.”

If you think it sounds weird written down, just wait until you hear him saying it…

Trump: "Without the United States, everything in the world would die … I settled seven wars." pic.twitter.com/rldTCND38E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025

It was only last year that everyone was criticising Joe Biden for not making sense…