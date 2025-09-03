Nhow hotels are known for a playful approach to each of their locations across western Europe, creating a series of spots that pay homage to the host city while providing plenty for both tourists and business trips. It’s certainly not an approach for the faint-hearted – when it comes to hotels, finding a USP can be the difference between a success and an also-ran, but this does mean that something like a ‘fun attitude’ can swiftly turn into a series of cliché offerings and confused themes. Happily, nhow are masters of finding the balance, with nhow London channelling some tourist-friendly Cool Britannia in the East End.

While the restaurant and bar are perpetually on standby for impromptu parties, a stay at the nhow is an effortless experience: in fact, the most effort you’ll probably have to expend while there is when working out how to pronounce the name (for reference, ignore the ‘h’).

Location

The nhow has landed smack bang in the middle of one of London’s busiest, buzziest areas, that Hoxton-Islington-Shoreditch Triangle. It’s a couple of minutes from Silicon Roundabout, and Angel, Old Street, St Paul’s and the Barbican are all within a walk’s reach, which makes it ideal for tourists or business – although it is a walk from any tube station. Once you’re there, though, there’s no risk of getting bored, and that’s if you even decide to leave the hotel’s tempting party embrace.

Rooms

The nhow has something for any traveller, but the rooms are a tourist’s dreamscape of that mythical concept of ‘London’. Crown paraphernalia etched onto towels? Check. Big Ben or a double-decker bus stencilled onto the wall? Absolutely. Full-length portrait of Henry VIII in the bathroom? Of course. He might’ve been a psychopath, but he was our psychopath.

The little touches are appreciated, from a green rotary phone for connecting to reception, to crystal-style glassware and a period-drama kettle with modern interior workings. The rooms are spacious without feeling sparse, and the beds are particularly comfortable. If you’re looking for a solid sleep, you’ll be right at home.

Food and drink

The restaurant in nhow, Guilty London, was launched by Portuguese chef and entrepreneur Olivier da Costa and fashions itself as an indulgent catch-all. The tagline, “Less Guilty, More Foodporn” might be a little on the nose, but the food served – from massive, layer-stacked burgers, to spicy chicken wings, to thick steaks, to a wild mushroom risotto – takes it to heart. It’s not gourmet, but you won’t leave hungry; and really, if you admit it, that’s what we all want.

We were staying on a Sunday night, so the usually rambunctious drinking and dining area was subdued, but still felt welcoming and encouraged those of us fancying a post-dinner cocktail to pull up a stool at the bar and become firm friends.

In the morning, the area is transformed for breakfast, a solid buffet affair with a bit more sugar for those of you with a sweet tooth. Our favourite attraction is the rather large ferris wheel that spins cupcakes tantalisingly towards your face. Much better than the London Eye.

Service and facilities

Service at nhow is exactly what you’d expect from a place promising a fun atmosphere. From front of house, to bar staff, to the cleaning team, the approach was one of mature, relaxed assistance – left alone if you prefer, or lent an ear at the bar if you fancy a chat.

There’s a 24-hour gym with a good selection of machines and weights, and complimentary bicycle rental if you decide on outdoor exercise. As a central part of nhow’s offering is business ease, there are conference facilities, audiovisual equipment available and even dining menus for group bookings.

The hotel is also well-equipped for wheelchair accessibility, with thoughtfully designed entrances, lifts and a selection of rooms.

Verdict

It’s tough for hotels in this part of the city to strike the right balance between leisure and business, but nhow London has found the sweet spot. Even on a Sunday, when you might expect a hotel to be on rest mode before the week ahead, the service is exemplary and feels consistent with the group’s spirit.

The bright neon decor, comfortable sofas and quietly distinct yet organic working areas of the public spaces mix with the Cool Britannia vibe of the rooms to provide both for holiday stays that set you off on the right foot in the capital, and business visits that bring a touch of fun to an otherwise more straight-laced experience. Nhow that’s what I call a good hotel.

Fact box

Room rate: Room with breakfast from £249

Address: 2 Macclesfield Rd, London EC1V 8DG

Website: nhow-hotels.com

David was a guest at nhow London