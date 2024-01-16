Labour has shortened yet again in the General Election betting, with William Hill pricing them at a historically small 1/14 to come into power this year.

Keir Starmer’s party could have been snapped up at a jaw-dropping 6/1 back in August 2021, but a testing two years for the Tories has seen their price drift from 4/7 to 13/2.

The tables have truly turned on the Conservatives, who are also priced at 6/4 to lose 201 or more seats at the next General Election – a good deal more than the 178 seats that changed colour at the 1997 landslide election.

In America, meanwhile, Donald Trump has once again seen his price to win the 2024 US Presidential Election shorten after claiming a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses.

The Republican was already the 6/5 favourite with the bookmaker to win a second term in the White House but has narrowed to 11/10 on Tuesday morning – the lowest price he’s been to win this year’s election since betting opened.

Joe Biden’s price was unaffected by last night’s results and currently trades at 2/1 for another four years in power, with Nikki Haley drifting from 6/1 to 7/1.

Find a full list of political odds below:

Most Seats in General Election odds

Labour 1/14 Conservative 13/2 Reform 66/1 BAR 150/1

US Presidential Election 2024 Winner odds

Donald Trump 11/10 Joe Biden 2/1 Nikki Haley 7/1 Gavin Newsom 11/2 Michelle Obama 11/1 BAR 16/1

Related: Elevenses: Things Can Only Get Worse