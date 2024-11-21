Tributes have poured in for John Prescott after the former deputy prime minister passed away aged 86.

Born in Prestatyn, Wales, in 1938, the former deputy prime minister left school aged 15 to work as a trainee chef, then as a steward on the Cunard Line before entering politics in a career that spanned decades.

He died peacefully, surrounded by relatives at his care home on 20th November.

His family said he had “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment”.

Speaking to the BBC, his former boss Tony Blair said there was no one quite like him in British politics, adding that he reached parts of the Labour Party he couldn’t reach.

"I'm feeling devastated. There was no one quite like him in British politics."



Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair says John Prescott reached parts of the Labour Party he couldn't reach. #R4Today — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) November 21, 2024

Sir Keir Starmer also posted a heartfelt tribute, saying Prescott was a “giant of the Labour movement”.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Prescott.



John was a true giant of the Labour movement.



On behalf of the Labour Party, I send my condolences to Pauline and his family, to the city of Hull, and to all those who knew and loved him.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/evQe4GBoI9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 21, 2024

Elsewhere Nick Robinson said he was a man who fought for what he believed in and “never forgot who he was in politics”.

Sad to think we’ll never see or hear John Prescott again. He fought for what he believed in, never forgot who he was in politics to serve & always put a smile on the face of those he was talking to. — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) November 21, 2024

Others have shared clips of the Labour man, including one infamous incident with an egg.

Remembering when John Prescott defended @JeremyCorbyn.



RIP, John 🕊️ 💔



"In 50 years in parliament, I have to say, this is the dirtiest slur I've seen against any politician"



He says the stories in the press about Jeremy Corbyn are 'unacceptable'



pic.twitter.com/vzEqajJnZo — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) November 21, 2024

RIP John Prescott. Hull legend, pint downer, jag owner and the best sitcom cameo of all time



Don’t make em like this any more pic.twitter.com/NIevOdDIu3 — Calgie (@christiancalgie) November 21, 2024

RIP John Prescott. He had the fastest hands in Westminster…🕊️ pic.twitter.com/IIliU3xXWd — Michael Morgan (@mikecmorgan) November 21, 2024

