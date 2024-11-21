Tributes have poured in for John Prescott after the former deputy prime minister passed away aged 86.
Born in Prestatyn, Wales, in 1938, the former deputy prime minister left school aged 15 to work as a trainee chef, then as a steward on the Cunard Line before entering politics in a career that spanned decades.
He died peacefully, surrounded by relatives at his care home on 20th November.
His family said he had “spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment”.
Speaking to the BBC, his former boss Tony Blair said there was no one quite like him in British politics, adding that he reached parts of the Labour Party he couldn’t reach.
Sir Keir Starmer also posted a heartfelt tribute, saying Prescott was a “giant of the Labour movement”.
Elsewhere Nick Robinson said he was a man who fought for what he believed in and “never forgot who he was in politics”.
Others have shared clips of the Labour man, including one infamous incident with an egg.
