The Democrat campaign has been shrouded in trepidation as Donald Trump opens up what looks like an unassailable lead in the presidential race.

Trump took North Carolina in the early hours of the morning, the first swing state to be called, and has pulled ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the Electoral College.

Bernie Moreno, a Republican, ousted Senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio, the second seat picked up by the G.O.P. tonight.

In the key battleground states, meanwhile, Trump is ahead in all of them, with votes still to be counted in all races.

Posting on New York Times, which backed Kamala Harris in the race, Nate Cohn said:

“For the first time tonight, we consider Trump likely to win the presidency. He has an advantage in each of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. To win, Harris would need to sweep all three. There is still a lot of vote left, but in the voting so far, Trump is narrowly but discernibly ahead.”

