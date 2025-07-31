Trans people in the UK are facing rising levels of discrimination – at work, in education, and in public life. With the growing popularity of Reform UK, many now fear for their future.

The right-wing party, led by Nigel Farage, has taken anti-LGBTQ+ stances. Farage recently told LBC he “didn’t support it” when same-sex marriage became law in 2013, sending shockwaves through the queer community.

Many now feel leaving the UK may be their only option.

But emigration isn’t easy. Megan (She/Her), an experienced engineer, has told North West Bylines: “I think I’m f**kd [sic]. Finances are poor. Too old for most migration schemes even though I have in demand skills.”

Claire (She/Her) echoes this, saying she’s “very nervous about the idea of resigning from a stable job.”

Others are bound by financial commitments. Zoey (She/They) told the online publisher: “Probably not immediately as I have a mortgage… Definitely something I have in the back of my mind though if it gets too dangerous to exist here.”

Chris (They/She) adds: “I’m exhausted, approaching 50… especially [as someone] with very little employment value.”

For disabled trans people, the barriers are even greater. Rosie (She/Her) said: “I would leave now if I could but it’s just not possible. Disability and age are against me… I would get the same [visa denial] as my brother.”

Gwen (She/Her) puts it plainly: “It would mean not seeing my child… I have no savings… I’m pretty sure I’m not the only trans person for whom leaving the UK just isn’t possible.”

Blaize added: “My wife and I already have our flights booked.”

Isobel (She/Her) warns: “If it looks like there’s a chance [of a Reform government], I will be in Ireland before election day.”

As trans people face the threat of marginalisation or exile, Oddette (She/Her) urges the community: “Get in touch with local trans support groups… Support each other, pool resources, pool ideas.”