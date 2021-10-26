Cheltenham MP Alex Chalk is isolating after testing positive for Coronavirus, it has been reported.

The Conservative MP made the announcement on social media this weekend, just days after his colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg courted controversy over a statement on mask-wearing in parliament.

He said that MPs did not need to wear a mask as they “know each other” and that they have a “more convivial, fraternal spirit” than the masked opposition.

Mr Chalk, the government’s Solicitor General, was seen maskless in the packed House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions, Wednesday October 20th.

Posting on social media just days later, he said: “I am self isolating at home.

“I feel absolutely right as rain and symptom-free but I’m following the instructions, of course.

“So don’t be surprised if you don’t see me around town on my bike. But I’m at my computer, or will be shortly, and ready, willing and able to help.

“So please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Disappointed to report that convivial spirit failed early trials pic.twitter.com/AAtH1E67RW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 25, 2021

