Tory MP Sir Philip Davies has placed an £8,000 bet on himself to lose his seat at the General Election, according to reports in The Sun.

Sir Philip, who previously co-hosted a show on GB News with his wife Esther McVey before she became a Government minister, is defending a majority of 6,242 in the West Yorkshire seat of Shipley.

And while he refused to confirm or deny the bet this time round, he acknowledged that he had not been shy about wagering a few pounds in previous elections.

“In the 2005 election, I busted a gut to win. I expected to lose. I had a bet on myself to lose in the 2005 election, and my bet went down the pan,” he said.

Asked about whether he put a wager on himself at this election he responded:

“What’s it got to do with you whether I did or didn’t? I hope to win. I’m busting a gut to win. I expect to lose.”

Tory MP Philip Davies put a £8k bet on himself to lose. This is what we found when we dug into his and his wife Esther McVey’s finances pic.twitter.com/3HyoNfwcHj — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 27, 2024

