Great British Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo left a few people scratching their heads after he hit out at fellow BBC presenter Gary Lineker for expressing views on the Tories’ Illegal Migration Bill.
Lineker is reportedly set to return to Match Of The Day this coming weekend amid speculation he and the BBC are close to resolving their impartiality row.
There is “growing confidence” that the former England player will return to host the popular BBC show, according to reports, following a weekend that saw the broadcaster’s sports coverage suffer severe disruption.
Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme after he was told to stand down from the role when he compared language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a Tweet.
Using his new GB News show, Portillo expressed concern over Lineker’s comments, pointing to the size of his salary among other things.
Needless to say, the comments prompted a flood of reactions on social media:
Reaction
Related: Jeremy Hunt says he has ‘no idea’ who Laura Kuenssberg voted for in 2019