Great British Railway Journeys presenter Michael Portillo left a few people scratching their heads after he hit out at fellow BBC presenter Gary Lineker for expressing views on the Tories’ Illegal Migration Bill.

Lineker is reportedly set to return to Match Of The Day this coming weekend amid speculation he and the BBC are close to resolving their impartiality row.

There is “growing confidence” that the former England player will return to host the popular BBC show, according to reports, following a weekend that saw the broadcaster’s sports coverage suffer severe disruption.

Lineker did not appear on the football highlights programme after he was told to stand down from the role when he compared language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a Tweet.

Using his new GB News show, Portillo expressed concern over Lineker’s comments, pointing to the size of his salary among other things.

'It takes the licence fees of 8,500 households just to pay Mr Lineker's salary.'



Michael Portillo on why Gary Lineker has 'an obligation' to respect the BBC's funding model.



Needless to say, the comments prompted a flood of reactions on social media:

Reaction

Michael Portillo’s been a BBC presenter (freelance) for years. He’s giving his views on a highly controversial subject on a competitors platform, criticising the #BBC I defend his right to do so but you can be sure BBC bosses & Lineker’s critics won’t give a toss #Hypocrites https://t.co/IKJr5MMV2B — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) March 12, 2023

BBC presenter Michael Portillo on GB News offering opinions about BBC presenter Gary Linker who’s been taken off air for offering opinions. pic.twitter.com/Kqsix3iiN0 — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) March 12, 2023

This is hilarious: Michael Portillo a BBC presenter making a series of political points about why Gary Lineker, a BBC presenter, shouldn’t make a political point. pic.twitter.com/jp479uIQH7 — Aaron Porter (@AaronPorter) March 12, 2023

Here's another example of the problem. Michael Portillo consistently comments on political issues. But he also presents Great British Railway Journeys for the BBC. So what are the rules. https://t.co/w2oxcdHTsc — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 12, 2023

I'm on my way to Paddington, where my Bradshaw guide tells me that a BBC presenter can be political, providing it supports the government narrative. pic.twitter.com/Fm0FgwLtRf — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) March 12, 2023

Has Portillo suffered some disastrous injury resulting in memory loss? He presented a very long-running TV programme for the BBC on railways, whilst remaining politically active. It didn't matter, because he didn't work in news & current affairs.



Just like Gary Lineker doesn't — Richard Frodin (@richardfrodin) March 12, 2023

Anyone asked Michael Portillo to step back from his train stuff? — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) March 11, 2023

