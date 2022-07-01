Boris Johnson is facing calls to expel the former Tory deputy chief whip from the party after he dramatically quit following a drunken incident.

Chris Pincher, who was responsible for maintaining discipline among Conservative MPs, said he had “embarrassed myself and other people” after having had “far too much” to drink.

The Sun reported that he stood down after assaulting two fellow guests at the Carlton Club – a Tory Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly – on Wednesday evening.

However, the paper said he would continue to sit as a Tory MP as he was considered to have done the right thing by admitting wrongdoing and resigning.

Labour said it showed the party was “mired in sleaze and scandal” and questioned how Mr Pincher could still be allowed to take the Conservative whip given what had happened.

But according to one MP, they may have had a hand to play in Pincher’s antics.

Cat Neilan, the UK political editor for Insider, has reported that a Tory politician told her that Keir Starmer is partly to blame for the incident.

“If there was a strong opposition, Pincher wouldn’t have ever been deputy chief whip,” he says.

Who knew!

One Tory MP blames…. Keir Starmer



"If there was a strong opposition, Pincher wouldn't have ever been deputy chief whip," he says. — Cat Neilan (@CatNeilan) July 1, 2022

Related: UK’s trade performance drops to worst level ‘since records began’