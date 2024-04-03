Visitors will be able to see parts of Balmoral Castle used by the royal family for the first time this summer – but the price point has divided opinion.

Guided tours will be available from July 1 to August 4, before the King and Queen arrive for their summer break in Aberdeenshire, with each group restricted to 10 people.

Tickets for the “castle interior tour”, priced £100 or £150 with afternoon tea included, are limited to 40 tickets per day and are already selling fast.

The Balmoral Castle website said the tours were the first since the castle was completed in 1855.

The website said: “They will take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle.

“You will learn about the origins of the castle and how it has been loved by generations of the royal family.

“Travel through time from the purchase of the Balmoral by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, through to present day, where you can see how rooms within the castle are used today by their Majesty’s The King and Queen and other members of the royal family.”

The tour also includes access to the ballroom with a collection of Charles’ watercolour collection depicting scenery at Balmoral, Highgrove and Sandringham as well as a collection of outfits worn by Charles and Camilla, the late Queen and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Previous tours, which will continue, have concentrated on the grounds and gardens with access to the castle limited to the ballroom.

News of the tour cost has provoked a mixed reaction on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

Media acting like the King is being kind opening Balmoral to we plebs.



It’s ONE HUNDRED QUID a visit!! pic.twitter.com/PjdzRkicS9 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) April 3, 2024

Goodness. How greedy is the King? Opening Balmoral to the public & charging £150 for a peep at their vast privilege & wealth? Why? What'll he do with those pennies? — Moira B (@BatesMoira) April 3, 2024

People are huffing and puffing in comments of having to pay £100 to view Balmoral Castle and claiming it's been kept up by their taxes.

Balmoral Castle is privately owned by King Charles. It has not been maintained by anyone's taxes. They are also complaining Charles is greedy… pic.twitter.com/LlNbBGsdMf — J E May / Duchess Marmalade (@storiesbyjemay) April 3, 2024

£100 per person for a tour of Balmoral, £150 including afternoon tea. Absolutely taking the piss. One more reason to abolish the monarchy. — SimonCoxonNew (@CoxonNew) April 2, 2024

£100 to visit Balmoral to look at all the opulence you’ll never experience having. £150 if you decide to have afternoon tea, probably crustless cucumber sandwiches. Is King Jug Ears so out of touch he doesn’t know some families don’t even have £50 pw for their food bills — Senga 85..Vote TUSC 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 🇾🇪 JFT97. YNWA (@FightingGran) April 3, 2024

For the clowns in the back – you DO NOT own Balmoral! The King does & by opening he’ll bring a lot of tourist there that may not have ordinarily visited the region. I’ll be one of them! — Tanya Poulter (@tanyapoulter) April 3, 2024

