The National Trust’s director of communications has produced Wagatha Christie-style evidence in its ‘sconegate’ battle with the Daily Mail after veggie spread became the latest focus of the publication’s ire.

Despite child poverty levels reaching new highs, the tabloid newspaper has decided that vegan scones are the thing that people should really be outraged about as it continues its ‘who actually gives a damn?’ war on woke.

According to reports published over the Bank Holiday weekend, the heritage conservation is at “risk of the ire of diners” after it was revealed that they use vegetable-based spread instead of butter in their scones in a move that has been described as a “virtue-signalling betrayal”.

So-called ‘critics’, which amount to a handful of bored pensioners from the shires, have accused the National Trust of failing to protect a piece of British heritage by selling plant-based scones that taste like ‘dry biscuits’.

Sir Bill Cash MP, quoted as ‘often having tea and scones in the House of Commons’ in the newspaper, also chimed in, saying: “It makes me wonder what will happen next – will they stop selling Madeira cake because of historical events in Madeira?”

While Ben Habib, the co-deputy leader of Reform UK, had this to say on GB News:

But in a mic-drop moment that would make Rebekah Vardy blush, Celia Richardson took to X (previously Twitter) with damning evidence of earlier support for the recipe, published in non-other than… the Daily Mail!

She posted: “Yesterday the Daily Mail claimed the National Trust has ‘secretly’ stopped using butter in its scones in a ‘virtue-signalling betrayal’ of heritage.

“It now transpires the very same Daily Mail glowingly published our scone recipe in 2018 MADE WITH MARGARINE!!!”

The tweet was followed up by other examples of the ‘vegan cream tea’ published in the Daily Mail without the politically-charged references to ‘wokery’.

As Richardson points out here, it’s just another example of “not treating self as credible source”!

