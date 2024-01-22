Two Conservative councillors in the West Midlands have walked away from the party, blaming Rishi Sunak’s inability to lead the country, per The Mirror.

David Wilkes and Archer Williams, who sit on Sandwell Council, said the Conservatives were “unfit to govern” as they issued a brutal broadside of the PM.

Wilkes said: “I made this decision based on a simple question – could I tell my constituents to vote Conservative in the next general election? The answer was no.

“Rishi Sunak is a weak leader, out of ideas, unable to deliver on anything he’s promised. Here in Sandwell, the Conservatives are either running away to safer seats or are selfishly squabbling to further their own careers. They are unfit to represent this brilliant part of the country.”

Wilkes added that Sir Keir Starmer has changed his thinking on the Labour Party since being elected in 2020.

“Labour has completely changed into a serious political party that welcomes new ideas and has a positive vision for Sandwell and the whole of the UK.”

Williams added that he had been made to do his job “with his hands tied behind his back” owing to 14 years of Tory cuts.

“I have pleaded with fellow Conservatives – including other councillors and our MPs – to stand up to Rishi Sunak and give our communities what they deserve. My words landed on deaf ears.

“Sadly, the Conservative Party does not serve the interest of my residents. For me, politics is simple – I am a local resident, I want to enjoy better services and safer communities and I want my local residents to be genuinely happy.”

Wilkes and Williams both represent the Princes End ward on Sandwell Council.

