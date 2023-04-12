A Conservative county councillor is being investigated by party chiefs after allegedly saying: “All white men should have a black man as a slave”.

Andrew Edwards, who also sits as a magistrate, is also accused of saying black people were of “lower class” than whites in a leaked audio recording.

He has refused to deny the claims.

A recording that has appeared online appears to show Edwards in a foul-mouthed racist rant.

The Pembrokeshire County councillor has since referred himself to ombudsmen and left the party.

The Conservatives confirmed it was investigating the allegations and that self-employed hairdresser Mr Edwards had not yet been suspended.

On the recording, the speaker says: “Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all.

“I think all white men should have a black man as a slave or black woman as a slave, you know.

“There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people.”

It is unclear when or where the 16-second clip was recorded.

Edwards, who represents the Haverfordwest Prendergast ward, said: “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.

“This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evalua

“It is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman. It would be unfair on the process for me to comment.”

The ombudsman’s office confirmed it had received Edwards’ self-referral.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire Council said: “We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The council’s Conservative group leader, Di Clements, said Edwards left the party group on the council on Tuesday but would not comment further until the ombudsman’s report.

She said: “These are extremely serious allegations. It has been mutually agreed that Cllr Edwards will leave the group while the matter is under investigation.”

Related: White House rejects claims Biden is anti-British following Sunak snub in Belfast