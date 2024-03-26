A campaign video posted by the Conservative Party has been hit with no fewer than three community notes on X (formerly Twitter).

The party is on campaign footing ahead of the local elections in May, with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, urging voters to “send a message to Keir Starmer” as he launched the Conservatives’ local election campaign in Derbyshire.

He said the Labour leader was “arrogantly taking the British people for granted” and “assuming that he can just stroll into Number 10 without saying what he would do”.

But there are concerns that Sunak’s own party could be taking the electorate for a ride based on its latest social media posts.

A video posted on 25th March has been community noted no fewer than three times, while the party has already been called out for using footage from New York in a London mayoral campaign video.

Life under Labour is a dystopian future – but one that’s all too real for people already living it in places like Wales and London.



Whenever Labour run something, they run it into the ground.



Posting on X, Adam Bienkov pointed out that Oliver Dowden, the deputy Prime Minister, has been warning about this sort of stuff himself, saying:

“There needs to be greater awareness among the public of the risks, and of the need to treat images [online] with much more scepticism”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves, Oliver!

