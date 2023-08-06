Another row has erupted between Green Party and Conservative Party officials this week, after certain Tory politicians were accused of ‘pretending to be from another party’ in some recently-distributed promotional materials.

Are the Tories pretending not to be Tories?

Jenny Jones, who serves in the House of Lords and campaigns avidly for the climate, took to Twitter over the weekend to question Greg Hands about one of his own ads. The Tory Party chairman is drumming up interest for a local policing meeting in his constituency next month.

However, there is no obvious indication of his party affiliation – barring a brief mention in some of the small print.

The colour scheme is also an interesting choice, given that it totally avoids the trademark shades of blue usually associated with the Conservatives. This has led to some critics speculating that individual MPs are playing down their party links.

Greens, Tories in another row over branding

Ahead of the 2023 Local Elections in May, some Tory candidates were also accused of ‘appropriating the Green Party’, after they too campaigned using shades of green and emphasising the role of individual MPs, instead of the party they represent.

Needless to say, the Tories aren’t taking these accusations lightly. Party Chairman Greg Hands has since responded to claims that there are deliberate attempts to mislead the public, telling Jones to ‘grow up’ in the process.

“This was a public meeting open to all residents. The venue booking was paid by the taxpayer. It wasn’t a Party meeting. Meanwhile, my Twitter bio says right upfront ‘Chairman of the Conservative Party’ – so can we all grow up now?” | Greg Hands

Critics believe creative choices are ‘meant to deceive’

However, many remain unconvinced. Broadcaster Jemma Forte has pointed to a number of other recent examples where Tory MPs have used the exact same branding, calling it an ’embarrassing’ episode for the governing party.

So much of this about…..



Tories pretending not to be Tories.



To be fair – I’d be embarrassed too. pic.twitter.com/P1vGWyafnd — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) August 6, 2023

Marina Purkiss, meanwhile, isn’t buying the reasoning offered up by Greg Hands. She believes the Tories had a ‘clear motive’ for not using their own branding, calling the decision ‘pathetic’ and ‘disingenuous’. The political commentator certainly has no issue in showing her true colours.

“Imagine a brand being so toxic it has to shed its prime colour and omit its name from an ad. There was a motive behind not using Tory blue. There was a motive behind featuring ‘Conservative’ in small type. To pretend otherwise is as pathetic as it is disingenuous.” | Marina Purkiss