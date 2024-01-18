Support for the Conservative Party risks falling into the high teens as Labour opens up a remarkable 27-point lead over Rishi Sunak’s party.

The prime minister survived a vote on the government’s controversial Rwanda plan on Wednesday night after a would-be backbench revolt largely melted away.

Sunak has made the Rwanda policy — first proposed in 2022 while Boris Johnson was in No 10 — central to his premiership, forming part of his pledge to stop small boats of migrants from coming to Britain by the English Channel.

Under the plan, migrants who cross the Channel in small boats could be sent to Rwanda rather than being allowed to seek asylum in the UK.

The legislation, along with a recently-signed treaty with Kigali, is aimed at ensuring the scheme is legally watertight after a Supreme Court ruling against it last year.

The successful passage of the Bill through the Commons came as a boost to Mr Sunak, but only after another display of the deep divisions in the Tory Party after dozens of backbenchers rebelled to back right-wing amendments over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Prime Minister insisted Wednesday’s vote on the third reading showed his party was “completely united”.

But tens of his MPs voted in favour of an amendment on Tuesday evening and there has been widespread discontent over the nature of the legislation.

New polling released in the wake of horror results published in the Sunday Times this weekend show, as The London Economic predicted, things can only get worse for the Tory Party.

It shows Sunak’s party has slipped to just 20 per cent of the vote, a level not seen since before Liz Truss was forced out.

Labour, meanwhile, has edged towards the 50 per cent mark, with a remarkable 27 point lead as things stand.

Westminster Voting Intention:



LAB: 47% (+2)

CON: 20% (-2)

RFM: 12% (+4)

LDM: 8% (+1)

GRN: 7% (-1)



Changes with 10-11 Jan



Story to be published soon — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 17, 2024

