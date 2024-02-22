The Conservatives have dropped four points in the latest polls as Labour and Reform UK record modest gains.

Rishi Sunak’s party, already floundering in the polls, has slipped to 20 per cent of the vote and is in real danger of moving into the teens if current trends persist.

Labour, meanwhile, has increased its lead to 26 points with 46 per cent of the public vote, and Reform UK has also recorded a modest increase in its support, moving to 13 per cent.

Westminster Voting Intention:



LAB: 46% (+2)

CON: 20% (-4)

RFM: 13% (+2)

LDM: 9% (=)

GRN: 7% (-1)

SNP: 4% (+1)



Via @YouGov, 20-21 Feb.

Changes w/ 14-15 Feb. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) February 22, 2024

The polling numbers have been released following a humiliating double by-election defeat for the Tories in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

Both defeats came the day after it was officially announced that the UK had entered a recession at the end of 2023, and means the Conservatives have suffered more by-election defeats than in any single Parliament since the Second World War.

Reacting to the victories, Sir Keir said: “These are fantastic results in Kingswood and Wellingborough that show people want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it.

“By winning in these Tory strongholds, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them.

“The Tories have failed. Rishi’s recession proves that. That’s why we’ve seen so many former Conservative voters switching directly to this changed Labour Party.

“Those who gave us their trust in Kingswood and Wellingborough, and those considering doing so, can be safe in the knowledge that we will spend every day working to get Britain’s future back.”

