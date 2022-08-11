A top Tory has been ruthlessly ridiculed after a car crash BBC interview, in which he urged Brits to stop “scaremongering” about the cost of living crisis.

The cap on energy bills could top a breathtaking £5,000 next year, according to the bleakest forecast yet for struggling households.

Experts said that at Wednesday’s energy prices they expect that regulator Ofgem could be forced to set the cap at £5,038 per year for the average household in the three months beginning next April.

It is more than £200 higher than previous forecasts, which were already grim, and heaps extra pressure on households across Britain.

Auxilione, an energy consultancy, also predicted that bills would reach £4,467 in January.

This forecast is likely to worry energy users more than April’s higher number, as households use more gas during the winter months.

Sheep or leader?

But Mark Spencer, the Leader of the House of Commons, was widely mocked after his BBC Breakfast appearance on Thursday morning – after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a ridiculous lightbox on his shelf.

To the amusement of some – and annoyance of many – Spencer appears to own a sign reading: “Sheep or Leader?”

This is Mark Spencer Con MP. If you screw your eyes up the sign in the back reads sheep or leader.

Sheep, definitely a sheep this guy pic.twitter.com/gd03PNWtEj — Marion Main (@marionmain3) August 11, 2022

‘Still functioning’

The discovery of the ridiculous sign distracted somewhat from Spencer’s dire interview, in which he admitted that Boris Johnson’s Cabinet has not met since the end of July – despite spiralling fears about the cost of living crisis.

Charlie Stayt: When was the last time the cabinet meet?



Mark Spencer(Leader HoC): The end of July.. but the govt continues to function



Charlie Stayt: Martin Lewis says this is on the scale of the pandemic… so why are you not meeting & talking about this? #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/e9pbfx9LzV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 11, 2022

And, in another appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Spencer revealed that MPs are able to claim expenses on their energy bills in second homes.

Adil Ray – Is it right that MPs can get their energy bills paid via expenses?



Mark Spencer(Leader HoC) – If you have a second home you can claim



Adil Ray – So it's ok for us to pay your expenses, but you don't have a plan to help us pay our bills? #GMB pic.twitter.com/7rD0H43UHk — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 11, 2022

For all the dire content, most viewers will have been left with just one pressing question: is he a sheep or a leader?

