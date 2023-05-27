Jeremy Corbyn has been overwhelmingly backed by members of the Islington North Constituency Labour Party after the former Labour leader was blocked from standing for the party.

Sir Keir Starmer said in March that his predecessor would not be the party’s candidate for the north London seat at the next general election.

But on Wednesday night, a motion thanking the former Labour leader for his “commitment and service to the people” and saying it was members’ “democratic right to select our MP” was passed by 98% at the local party’s monthly general meeting.

Sixty members backed the motion, with one abstaining, according to a spokesperson for the veteran left-winger.

No-one voted against it.

The contest sets up an interesting prospect ahead of the next general election, with Corbyn still clearly popular in his Islington North seat.

Ahead of the battle, we’ve picked out 20 Jeremy Corbyn quotes that will give you a measure of the man:

Top 20 Jeremy Corbyn quotes

“Inequality is the root of social evil.” “Real change comes from the bottom up, from the grassroots movements.” “I don’t see why it’s necessary to stand by and watch a country go down the drain simply because someone has an ideology that says you have to.” “I want to live in a society where we don’t just look after the rich and the powerful, but where we look after the poor and the vulnerable as well.” “Hope is the fuel of progress.” “The future of our planet is at stake. We have a moral duty to take action on climate change.” “Solidarity is the cornerstone of a fair and just society.” “There is no future for the 1% if there’s no future for the 99%.” “I believe in a society where everyone has access to affordable and quality education, regardless of their background.” “Democracy is not just about voting every few years; it’s about people having real control over their lives.” “We have to challenge the status quo and the powerful interests that benefit from it.” “I am inspired by the people who have stood up against injustice throughout history and have fought for a better world.” “Peace and justice go hand in hand. We cannot achieve one without the other.” “Austerity is a political choice, not an economic necessity.” “We need to invest in our public services and create a society that works for the many, not just the few.” “Human rights and social justice are not negotiable; they are the foundation of a civilized society.” “I want to build a society based on cooperation and solidarity, not competition and greed.” “It is our duty to fight for a fair and inclusive society that leaves no one behind.” “I am not for sale. My principles and integrity are not up for negotiation.” “We must challenge the narratives of division and build a world based on unity, tolerance, and understanding.”

