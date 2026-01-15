Social media personality Tom Skinner has endorsed Reform UK and Nigel Farage in an incredibly unsurprising turn of events.

The former Apprentice star initially found fame for his weird breakfast choices and uplifting messages, but over the course of the last 12 months he’s not-so-subtly pivoted to divisive, populist messages about the ‘good old days’ and London being unsafe.

His shift to the right – despite his claims he wants to stay out of politics – was capped when he met up with Trump’s vice president JD Vance in the summer.

So, it’s no surprise that Skinner has now come out and said that if there was an election tomorrow he would vote for Reform.

Speaking to LBC, Skinner claimed that the politicians in charge currently “aren’t people who know what it’s like not to have the rent money at the end of the month.”

He went on to say that they “don’t know how to run a business” and labelled the majority of them “career politicians.”

So, naturally, he then endorsed the privately-educated millionaire and career politician extraordinaire Nigel Farage, who, to be clear, has never run a business in his life.

When the irony of this was pointed out to him by presenter Tom Swarbrick, Skinner said Farage is “better than Labour” and that there’s “no other choice” than to vote Reform.

On social media, people were both completely unsurprised by Skinner pinning his colours to the Reform mast and also couldn’t help but point out the stupidity of hitting out at career politicians whilst also backing Farage.

Oh wow shock, horror, surprise, low hanging celebrity backing Reform https://t.co/P1aTy7lHnZ — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) January 14, 2026

“The people running this country don’t know what it’s like not to have the rent money at the end of the month”



Yeah, cos that’s something privately educated, career politician & millionaire Nigel Farage has struggled with his entire life — David (@Zero_4) January 14, 2026

Next step he’s going to stand as a candidate. It’s all so predictable. https://t.co/cvb3O6zhrA — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) January 14, 2026

Meanwhile, others pointed out that there was another option for those who are sick of Labour and the Tories…